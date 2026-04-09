A two-week ceasefire deal was brokered between Iran, US and Israel on Tuesday after Israeli and American forces launched an air strike on Iran on February 28 in which many of its top leaders including supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khmenei was killed. The peace was between US and Iran was facilitated by Pakistan for which the Pakistani media outlets and the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) are seeking Nobel Peace Prize for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

A section of the Pakistani media are of the view that Pakistan’s diplomacy and its role in brokering a ceasefire by stopping the war that could lead to devastation merit a Nobel Peace Prize.

They believe that Pakistani leadership helped created favourable conditions for a dialogue and acted as a vital intermediary between Washington and Tehran.

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The Pakistani media also says that the Nobel Peace Prize, which is give for contributions to peace, conflict resolution and international cooperation, would be an appropriate acknowledgement of Pakistan’s efforts to bring the war to a temporary halt and give all the three waring countries time to think and end the war.

There was also an opinion written by Lt Col (Retd) Sayed Ahmad Nadeem Qadri, in the Pakistani English-language daily The Nation, that read, “Such contributions reflect the core spirit of the Nobel Peace Prize, rewarding those who actively work to reduce conflict and foster peace.

Pakistan’s mediation between the United States and Iran demonstrates the power of diplomacy in resolving even the most complex conflicts.”

Pakistan meanwhile, prepares to host delegations from the United States and Iran for negotiations aimed at securing long-time peace between the waring nations.