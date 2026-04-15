/Lavrov says Russia will help stabilise energy prices in China ahead of Vladimir Putin visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia will help stabilise the energy prices of China, ahead of an expected visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported, quoting Lavrov on Wednesday at a news conference in Beijing. China, on April 15, Wednesday, hosted the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as part of its series of high-level diplomacy talks in recent days. Lavrov said, China and Russia should take advantage of the “geographic proximity” and complementarity, deepen all-round cooperation and raise the resilience of each other's development."

Lavrov also claimed that the China-Russia relation to play a stabilising role in global affairs, at a time of global “chaos and turmoil.” "Russia can certainly fill the resource gap that has arisen in China and other countries interested in working with us on an equal and mutually beneficial basis," said Lavrov. He claimed that both nations have the reserve capacity and planned capacity to avoid reliance on a market disrupted by “aggressive gambits”.

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"Thank God, China and Russia have every capability, including those already in use, reserve capacity, and planned capacity, to avoid depending on such aggressive gambits, which undermine the global economy," he said.

China also admitted the “precious” nature of the US-China relationship. “Both sides should maintain strategic focus, trust each other, support each other, and develop together,” said Xi, according to a Chinese media readout. Beijing has seen a sharp spike over the span of one and a half months in the prices of gasoline, fertiliser and plastic since the beginning of the war in West Asia. China has had several high-profile visits in the last few days, including leaders of Spain, Vietnam and Abu Dhabi. But the visit of Lavrov will likely be the highlight of the week, as it emphasises both economic and strategic advantages the two nations possess together.

US President Donald Trump's first visit to China was planned for the end of March and the beginning of April. But it was later cancelled amid the escalating tension in West Asia, and it is now scheduled for May 14 and 15. According to the Russian newspaper Vedomosti, Russian President Vladimir Putin is also likely to visit China on May 18, 2026.