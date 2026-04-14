/Xi Jinping proposes four-point peace plan for West Asia amid US-Iran war

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday put forward a four-point proposal for peace in West Asia, warning that the world should not be allowed to “revert to the law of the jungle”. China is hosting a series of meetings with the leaders from Russia, the UAE and Spain. When meeting with Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Xi called for safeguarding the “authority of the rule of law”. This is the first substantial comment made by Chinese President Xi Jinping following the start of US-Israeli aggression on Iran, on February 28.

“The authority of international law must be safeguarded; it must not be applied selectively or discarded when inconvenient, nor should the world be allowed to revert to the law of the jungle," said Xi, taking a dig at the US for its unilateral action against its adversaries.

The four-point proposal put forward by the Chinese President includes adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, adherence to the principle of national sovereignty, adherence to the principle of international rule of law, and adherence to the coordination of development and security, as reported by the Chinese News agency Xinhua.

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Xi urged that it was imperative to build an architecture of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security in West Asia and the Gulf region. Xi asserted that China always valued its relationship with the UAE and considers it a comprehensive strategic partner in West Asia. He maintained that the relationship has grown through pragmatic cooperation and cultural exchange.

Xi hosted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

President Xi Jinping also hosted the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at the Great Hall. This meeting marks the fourth visit of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in four years. Xi emphasised that the world is in “turmoil' and facing a contest between ”the rule of law and the rule of power". He called Sanchez a “key interlocuter” between China and the European Union. Sanchez claimed that China may be the "only power able to resolve" the Iran-Hormuz crisis and urged Beijing to become "more involved" in demanding an end to the war. In a sharp critique of Israel, Sanchez claimed that Israel is the only country in West Asia which is violating international law, and that the international system should be built on "legitimacy, not on the basis of impunity". He urged China to forge a close relationship with Europe amid the growing threat to multilateralism and the crumbling international order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also host Chinese Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who is in Beijing for talks focused on the US-Iran war and the economic impact of the Hormuz blockade.