/Tejashwi Yadav calls Samrat Choudhary ‘product of Lalu Yadav’s classroom’, questions mandate

Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a sharp attack on newly sworn-in Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, describing him as a “product of Lalu Yadav’s classroom” and claiming he had not been elected by the people of Bihar. Yadav’s remarks came a day before Choudhary took oath as Chief Minister, following the resignation of Nitish Kumar.

Addressing reporters, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had effectively ended Kumar’s tenure and installed Choudhary without a public mandate. “Samrat Choudhary is a product of Lalu Yadav’s classroom. Bihar’s politics will continue to revolve around Lalu Yadav. The BJP also governed alongside them for 20 years, yet Bihar’s treasury remains empty,” he said.

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He further questioned the legitimacy of the leadership change, stating, “This is not a Chief Minister chosen by the people of Bihar. The mandate was not given by the public. Nitish ji ko BJP ne khatam kar diya toh vo ab khatam ho gaye hai,” according to news agency ANI.

First BJP CM of Bihar

Choudhary, who was elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Tuesday (April 14), was sworn in as Chief Minister on Wednesday, marking the first time a BJP leader has assumed the top post in Bihar. Shortly after the ceremony, he took charge of the state secretariat.

In a message posted on X earlier, Choudhary expressed gratitude to the party leadership and described the role as a “sacred opportunity” to serve the people of Bihar. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for reposing their trust in me. This is not merely a position for me, but a sacred opportunity to serve the people of Bihar,” he said.