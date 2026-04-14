/Boiler blast at Vedanta Limited Unit in Chhattisgarh kills 9 workers, rescue operation continues

At least nine workers were killed, and 15 others were reported injured after a boiler explosion at a power plant operated by Vedanta Limited in Singhitarai village of Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday afternoon (April 14). The cause of the blast is yet to be determined. Confirming the incident, a spokesperson for the Vedanta power plant said, “An unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhi Tarai plant on the afternoon of 14 April, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL, which operates and maintains the unit.”

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According to officials, the injured were rushed to nearby medical facilities, including Fortis Hospital, for treatment. Several of them are reported to be in critical condition. Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur confirmed the fatalities and injuries, stating that nine people had died while 15 others were injured in the explosion. He added that rescue operations were still underway and warned that the death toll could rise.

“Rescue operations are going on, and the toll can rise,” Thakur said. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate workers who may still be trapped inside the plant. In its statement, the company said it is extending full support to those affected and is working closely with medical teams and local authorities.