/Noida protest: Workers resume strike, stone-pelting reported outside Cleo County | VIDEO

The wave of fresh unrest intensified in Noida’s Phase 2 on Tuesday (April 14, 2026) as protesters demanding salary hikes resumed demonstrations, pelting stones a day after violent clashes. Police have been deployed to control the situation and are dispersing the crowd to restore order.

Similarly, tensions also escalated in Sector 121 of Noida as protesting workers began stone-pelting outside Cleo County, leading to the intervention of police and dispersing the crowd, news agency ANI reported.

The protest came a day after violent demonstrations by factory workers disrupted normal activities across the city, as they demanded higher wages and better working conditions. The protesting workers claimed that their salaries are too low and do not keep pace with the spike in living costs. They also alleged that they are provided adequate leave and are frequently overworked. “We will not return to work until our wages are increased,” multiple protesters said.

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All about the Noida strike?

Factory workers have been demanding better pay and improved labour conditions. The protests turned violent across several parts of Noida, including Phase 2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84. There were reports of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting. Some vehicles were set on fire by protesters, who also damaged property and blocked roads, causing traffic disruption.

There is heavy police deployment in the area to bring the situation under control, with authorities also using tear gas to disperse crowds. By Monday evening, more than 300 protesters were arrested for alleged arson and vandalism. More than 100 others were detained for questioning.