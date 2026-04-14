/“4 suspected terrorists were…”: Pakistan conspiracy behind Noida worker strike, claims Uttar Pradesh minister

The recent workers’ strike in Noida that had turned violent is being framed by the government of the northern Uttar Pradesh state as part of a Pakistani conspiracy. Demanding wage hikes and improved working conditions, the workers of different factories had blocked border roads in protests that turned violent in the industrial region.

'Terrorists were arrested from the area': What the minister said

The Minister for Labour, Anil Rajbhar, said that four suspected terrorists with links to Pakistan-based handlers were arrested from Noida and nearby Meerut recently.

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“In such a situation, the possibility of a conspiracy to create instability in the state gains strength. Agencies are investigating the entire matter,” Rajbhar was quoted as saying in Indian media outlets.

Rajbhar claimed that ‘anti-national’ forces were behind the strike, which he said was linked to Pakistani conspiracies. He said the incident appears to have been carried out with the intention of disrupting the development and law and order of the state.

Rajbhar added that forces troubled by the popularity of the Uttar Pradesh government, are conspiring to create instability in the state.

He urged people not to fall victim to misleading information or provocation and to maintain peace.

Asserting that chaos is not a solution, he said the government is ready to listen to the concerns of the workers.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of the BJP-ruled state, had said that the strike was an attempt to disrupt the industrial progress of the state.

He said: “This unrest appears to be a deliberate attempt to disturb industrial harmony and development in Uttar Pradesh. Strict action will be taken against those found involved.”

Hundreds arrested or taken into preventive custody

By Monday evening, more than 300 protesters were arrested for alleged arson and vandalism. More than 100 others were detained for questioning.

Officials said the protesters are being identified through CCTV footage from factories and surrounding areas. Further action may be taken against additional individuals.

What is the Noida strike about?

Factory workers have been demanding better pay and improved labour conditions. The protests turned violent across several parts of Noida, including Phase 2, Sector 60, Sector 62 and Sector 84.

There were reports of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting. Some vehicles were set on fire by protesters, who also damaged property and blocked roads, causing traffic disruption.

There is heavy police deployment in the area to bring the situation under control, with authorities also using tear gas to disperse crowds.