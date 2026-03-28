/What makes Noida’s new airport unique? Flight every 2 minutes, 3,900m all-weather runway, 10-min check-in and more

The inauguration of Noida International Airport at Jewar marks a major addition to India’s aviation infrastructure, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling it a symbol of “India’s new spirit”. He was joined by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Positioned as the second major air gateway for the Delhi-NCR region after IGI Airport, the project is expected to ease congestion and strengthen regional connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. Commercial flight operations are likely to begin between mid-April and May 2026, while international services are expected to commence from September. Although there is no confirmed figure yet on the number of flights or routes in the first phase, officials have said the airport will eventually be able to handle up to 225 million passengers annually once fully completed.