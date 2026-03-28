Noida airport inaugurated: When will flight ops begin, which routes are likely in the first phase? All details inside

With the aerodrome licence now in place, the airport is expected to begin domestic passenger and cargo operations first. According to the project timeline and official updates from authorities, services are likely to commence within 45 days of the DGCA clearance issued on March 6, 2026. This places the probable launch window between mid-April and May 2026, subject to final testing, airline readiness, and operational clearances. Earlier timelines had pointed to a 2024–25 launch, but delays in construction and certification pushed the schedule further.