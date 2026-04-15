/WATCH: ‘Zombie Drug’ fear reaches Maharashtra after Bihar; 2 people seen disoriented on road in Mira Bhayandar

After Bihar, reports of the “zombie drug” have also emerged in the Mira Bhayandar area of the Thane district in Maharashtra. Eyewitnesses alleged drug use and erratic behaviour, while police stated that the videos are under verification, according to NDTV. However, WION could verify these videos independently.

Multiple videos emerged on social media, drawing widespread attention. The visuals show individuals appearing sedated and unresponsive near 90ft Road in Bhayandar West. Several media reports indicate that the substance is believed to be Xylazine, an animal drug known to cause extreme levels of lethargy and trance-like behaviour in humans.

Days ago, a similar disturbing incident emerged in Bihar as a man was seen standing and staggering on a busy road, appearing disoriented. Eyewitnesses stated that the man was standing on the road, appeared confused and detached from his surroundings, struggling to find balance.

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Internet reacts to viral video

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, the scene sparked concern among netizens. In response, one of the users said,"It's crazy how police can't find dr°g dealers but teenagers can."

The next demanded a police action and said," Local police please take some action. Even outside Jangid Complex circle some folks sell openly drugs every night after 10 pm. Kindly intervene before next gen gets affected beyond repair."

"What else our generation is gonna witness now? Or inko paise kaha se mil rahe hai ye sab ke liye, hamare parents ne to hame pocket money tak nahi di," another said.