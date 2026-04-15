/Gen Alpha already know what they DO NOT want, and it's exactly what you think

Millennials are still fighting their demons, Gen Z is pretty much lost in situationships and their slang, and the only generation that is quite clear about its life seems to be the youngest ones, Gen Alpha. A survey has shown that a majority of them are clear on one thing - that they do not want to get married or have kids. Researchers talked to 13–16–year–olds and found that half of them are not interested in tying the knot, and only 56 per cent want to have children. Their life goals include financial independence and having close friends. However, despite being clear on what they want in life, they don't know how to be ready for adulthood, the Daily Mail reported. Dr John Allan, head of impact & breakthrough learning at PGL Beyond, said, "Generation Alpha, many of whom are now approaching adulthood, are clear about what they want from their future." But, the research shows that "many don't yet feel ready for what comes next" and navigating life after completing their studies.

A total of 700 Gen Alpha (2010-2024) between the ages of 13 and 16 were surveyed and asked about what they wanted to achieve in life. Merely 51 per cent said that marriage featured on their list of priorities. This is in line with the falling trend as the number of people tying the knot has declined over the years. The survey was carried out in the United Kingdom, where marriage and birth rates are steadily declining. Experts have warned that the number of young people willing to get married is declining and has dropped by almost a third since the 1960s.

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Desire for marriage drops with each generation, data shows

According to estimates made by Marriage Foundation, a charity set up in view of family breakdown, 58 per cent of women and 56 per cent of men in the Gen Z group will tie the knot. For millennials (1981 and 1996) this figure was 67 per cent, up to 82 per cent for Gen X (1965 and 1980) and up to 96 per cent for Baby Boomers (1946 and 1964).