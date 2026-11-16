/Prince William puts India at heart of Earthshot mission, highlights growing role in global climate action

India’s growing role in the global fight against climate change has taken centre stage as Britain’s Prince William arrived in Mumbai for the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize. In a message marking the beginning of his India visit, the Prince of Wales recognised the country’s contribution to the initiative and highlighted the work being done by Indian innovators to tackle environmental challenges.

William said India had made a significant contribution to Earthshot over the last six years and pointed out that the country has produced more finalists and winners than any other nation participating in the initiative.

He also drew attention to the growing ecosystem of environmental innovation in India, where entrepreneurs, businesses and communities are developing solutions to problems ranging from pollution to climate change.

The Prince said the focus of Earthshot was to identify effective environmental solutions and help them expand beyond their original markets. He also expressed enthusiasm about meeting innovators and young people during the visit, recognising their role in shaping a more sustainable future.

His message places the spotlight not just on India’s environmental challenges but also on its potential to develop solutions that can be adopted internationally.

Why India matters to the Earthshot Prize

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to identify and support practical solutions to five major environmental challenges: protecting nature, restoring oceans, reducing waste, tackling climate change and improving air quality.

The sixth edition in Mumbai is particularly significant for India. The country is not merely hosting the ceremony; Indian businesses and innovators are also part of the competition.

Among the 2026 finalists is Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, which has been shortlisted in the Clean Our Air category for its work in electric three-wheelers.

The Mumbai edition is also expected to be the largest Earthshot gathering so far. According to the organisation, this year’s finalists were selected from nearly 7,000 nominations spanning 169 countries.

Five winners will be announced at the November 17 ceremony, with each receiving £1 million to help develop and expand their environmental solutions.

For India, the international platform provides an opportunity to bring home-grown innovation to the attention of global investors, policymakers and environmental organisations.

India-UK ties: Climate action becomes a key area of cooperation

Beyond the environmental agenda, William’s visit carries diplomatic significance for India and the United Kingdom.

The two countries are looking to build a broader partnership across trade, technology, education, investment, defence and clean energy. Climate cooperation is an important part of this relationship, particularly as both countries seek to expand renewable energy and develop cleaner technologies.

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India’s large-scale renewable energy ambitions and growing electric mobility sector offer opportunities for British companies, research institutions and investors. At the same time, collaboration with the UK can help Indian innovators access international networks, expertise and investment.

The visit also comes after the India-UK Free Trade Agreement came into force in July 2026, creating a new framework for expanding economic engagement between the two countries.

The upcoming meeting between Prince William and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18 will therefore be watched in the context of this wider partnership.

A royal visit with a larger message

The Mumbai programme has brought together environmental innovation, sport, culture and public engagement.

The Prince and Princess of Wales began their India visit with a gully cricket engagement involving Sachin Tendulkar and local children. Their programme also includes engagements around sustainable transport and India’s creative industries.

These activities reflect the many dimensions of the India-UK relationship, extending beyond official meetings and diplomatic statements.

For Prince William, bringing Earthshot to Mumbai is also an opportunity to demonstrate that environmental progress can emerge from different parts of the world and that successful ideas need international support to grow.

As Mumbai prepares to host the awards ceremony on November 17, the larger question is whether the recognition and funding offered by Earthshot can help promising environmental solutions move from innovation to implementation at scale.