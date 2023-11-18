OpenAI upheaval: Mira Murati the interim CEO says 'honoured'. All you need to know about her

Mira Murati, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer, will be taking over the leadership role after the company fired Sam Altman.

In a memo to the staff, the new OpenAI interim chief said she was "honoured and humbled" to step into the leadership role, reports Bloomberg.

Who is Mina Murati?

Murati, now the Interim CEO of OpenAI, joined the company back in 2018. Before that, she worked at Elon Musk's Tesla and as per reports she played an important role in the carmakers Model X. She also worked as an engineer at a French aerospace company.

"Given her long tenure and close engagement with all aspects of the company, including her experience in AI governance and policy, the board believes she is uniquely qualified for the role and anticipates a seamless transition while it conducts a formal search for a permanent CEO," said the company.

Born and raised in Albania, Mira Murati may have Indian roots — her parents, as per some reports, are of Indian origin. However, other reports point to an Albanian origin. The confusion stems from Mira's name, which is a common Indian name.

Open AI founder Greg Brockman quits

Following the news of Altman's sacking, OpenAI founder and President Greg Brockman took to X to announce his discussion to quit.

In the post, he said that his decision to resign is "based on today's news".

"I'm super proud of what we've all built together since starting in my apartment 8 years ago. We've been through tough & great times together, accomplishing so much despite all the reasons it should have been impossible. But based on today's news, I quit." After learning today’s news, this is the message I sent to the OpenAI team: https://t.co/NMnG16yFmm pic.twitter.com/8x39P0ejOM — Greg Brockman (@gdb) November 18, 2023 × Satya Nadella reacts

On Friday, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that his company will continue working with partner OpenAI.

Nadella refrained from commenting on Altman's ouster and instead mentioned Murati the interim CEO by name said: "We have a long-term agreement with OpenAI with full access to everything we need to deliver on our innovation agenda and an exciting product roadmap, and remain committed to our partnership, and to Mira and the team".