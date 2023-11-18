LIVE TV
ChatGPT maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman

WashingtonEdited By: Manas JoshiUpdated: Nov 18, 2023, 03:43 AM IST

(File photo) Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before a Senate Judiciary Privacy, Technology & the Law Subcommittee hearing titled 'Oversight of A.I.: Rules for Artificial Intelligence' on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, May 16, 2023. Photograph:(Reuters)

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI which built generative AI ChatGPT, has been fired by the company

OpenAI, the company behind blockbuster generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has fired its CEO Sam Altman, a statement from the company said. The statement indicates that Altman was under a formal review and that he had hidden information from the company board.

"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," according to OpenAI.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the statement added.

The statement said the board was "grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

Following Altman's sacking, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will be the interim CEO while the company conducts a formal search for a new, permanent CEO.

ChatGPT is credited with kicking off the generative AI craze in November last year and even altering the tech scenario by making it reevaluate its goals. The chatbot remains hugely popular despite subsequent competition for other such generative AI tools. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft which has poured billions of dollars into the company.

There was no immediate reaction from Altman or Microsoft. As the news of Altman's sacking broke, Microsoft shares tanked by 1.91 per cent and were trading at USD 368.93 

(This is a breaking news. More to follow shortly.)

Manas Joshi

Manas Joshi is a journalist working with WION digital news team. He likes to resolutely maintain that this space is inadequate to mention his varied interests, some of which, are in focus time-to-time based on whatever catches his immediate fancy. His Twitter handle is @ManasJoshi (https://twitter.com/ManasJoshi)

