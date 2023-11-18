ChatGPT maker OpenAI fires CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI, the company behind blockbuster generative AI chatbot ChatGPT has fired its CEO Sam Altman, a statement from the company said. The statement indicates that Altman was under a formal review and that he had hidden information from the company board.

"Altman's departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities," according to OpenAI.

"The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI," the statement added.

The statement said the board was "grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward."

Following Altman's sacking, OpenAI's Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati will be the interim CEO while the company conducts a formal search for a new, permanent CEO.

ChatGPT is credited with kicking off the generative AI craze in November last year and even altering the tech scenario by making it reevaluate its goals. The chatbot remains hugely popular despite subsequent competition for other such generative AI tools. OpenAI is backed by Microsoft which has poured billions of dollars into the company.

There was no immediate reaction from Altman or Microsoft. As the news of Altman's sacking broke, Microsoft shares tanked by 1.91 per cent and were trading at USD 368.93