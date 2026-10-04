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Ontario air ambulance with 6 onboard goes missing off US coast, search underway

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Published: Oct 04, 2026, 01:55 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2026, 01:55 IST
Ontario air ambulance with 6 onboard goes missing off US coast, search underway

A US Coast Guard helicopter. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

An Ontario air ambulance jet carrying six people, including four Canadians, went missing off the coast of Nantucket while flying from Bermuda to Boston, prompting a US Coast Guard search.

An Ontario air ambulance jet carrying six people, including four Canadians, has been reported missing off the coast of Nantucket while travelling from Bermuda to Boston.

The aircraft, a Gulfstream G100 operated by Ontario-based medical transport company Latitude Air Ambulance, was carrying a patient and a family member escort along with four crew members.

The aircraft operated by Canada-based Latitude Air Ambulance went missing around 1:30 am (1530 GMT), company spokesman Clarence Togeretz told AFP.

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"It was carrying two pilots, two medical staff, one patient and a family member," Togeretz was quoted as saying to AFP, adding that he had no other information about the rescue effort.

The US Coast Guard launched an air and surface search after the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported losing contact with the aircraft early Saturday.

Latitude Air Ambulance Director of Flight Operations Clarence Togeretz confirmed to NewsNation that the jet was on an active Medevac operation, transferring a patient to an area hospital.

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According to FlightAware, the late-night flight from Bermuda to Boston was expected to take nearly two hours.

The aircraft had departed from Bermuda's L F Wade International Airport and was headed to Boston Logan International Airport when contact was lost.

Bermuda government in touch with families

Bermuda's government said it is in contact with the families of those on board as well as overseas authorities involved in coordinating the search.

Bermuda Premier David Burt described the circumstances as "deeply worrying".

"We are praying that all six people will be found safe, and we thank the search and rescue crews for their continuing efforts," he said in a statement.

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About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Driven by a deep interest in international politics and geo-economics, Ajaypal Choudhary writes on and analyses a wide range of subjects from geopolitics and the global economy to ...Read More

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