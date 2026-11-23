Nigeria's much-celebrated rice revolution is facing a major reversal, with more than 90 of the country's 260 integrated rice mills shutting down completely over acute paddy scarcity, rising production costs, insecurity and an influx of cheaper imported rice through Seme in 2026, Vanguard has reported.

The development comes as the National Rice Development Strategy II, launched in 2021 to accelerate investment and self-sufficiency in rice production, expires next month.

Nigeria announced 75 per cent self-sufficiency in rice production in February 2023 and projected that it would become a net exporter by 2026. The progress was showcased in January 2023, when the Federal Government unveiled what it described as the world's largest rice pyramids in Abuja.

According to Vanguard report, the annual rice import bill, estimated at about $1 billion in 2015, was said to have fallen to approximately $18.5 million by 2021, but the reversal of that progress began in 2023.

Industry stakeholders blame smuggling and cheap imports. Daily Trust reported that the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN) says the mills still operating are running at between 30 and 70 per cent of installed capacity.

A policy brief by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission says paddy prices have fallen 51 per cent since 2025, from ₦720,000 to ₦350,800 per tonne. It links the slump to the 2026 cut in the duty on bulk rice imports from 70 to 47.5 per cent.

The effects are also visible on farms. Legit.ng reported that in Kebbi State, widely regarded as Nigeria's leading rice hub, fewer than 30 per cent of the more than 500,000 farmers cultivated rice during the 2026 dry season, as low profitability discouraged expansion.

The Federal Government has acknowledged the threat. BusinessDay reported that Minister of State for Industry, John Owan Enoh, told RIPAN at a meeting in Abuja that government would not hesitate to take the necessary policy actions to protect local industry and sustain the rice value chain.

The DAWN Commission has urged the government to reverse or suspend the tariff cut, clamp down on smuggling and give millers financing relief and access to cheaper inputs.