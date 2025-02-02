Days after the Washington DC plane crash, US First Lady Melania Trump expressed her condolences to the families of those killed in the mid-air collision. Netizens were seen impressed by her post on social media, saying she showed "true compassion".

The helicopter that crashed with an American Airlines passenger plane, killed at least 67 people.

Melania in a heartfelt message for the families of the victims, said, "My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time."

My heart goes out to those impacted by last night’s terrible tragedy. I pray for those who so sadly lost their lives, their families & loved ones, & the first responders who have worked tirelessly through the night. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time. — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 30, 2025

Her post gained over 2.5 million views and more than 2000 comments.

However, on the contrary, when asked if he would be visiting the crash site, US President Donald Trump sarcastically replied, "You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?”

He also took to Truth Social, saying, "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!!."

Netizens call Trump 'classless'

The netizens commented on Melania's post, expressing gratitude to her for her sympathies, and saying that it is so heartwarming to have true compassion from our White House.

“Thank you for being such a compassionate First Lady in time of need. We should all join together to pray,” another commented.

The third user commented, "Thank You First Lady Trump. Hearing it come from you with your grace and sincere empathy must mean a lot to the grieving families during this horrific tragedy."

However, some other users asked the First Lady to see her husband's reaction to the incident. They said that Melania should talk to her husband about being more human.

"Maybe talk to your husband about being a little more human about this event. Oh and ask why he gutted the FAA. Always thoughts and prayers with this administration and nothing else,” a user said.

“Better response than your classless husband gave,” another stated.

(With inputs from agencies)