Preliminary data from the mid-air collision between a Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines passenger plane in Washington showed conflicting readings of the altitudes of the two aircraft.

The deadliest US aviation disaster in nearly 25 years, which happened near Reagan National Airport, killed 67 people who were onboard the helicopter and plane.

Discrepancy in data

The CRJ700 plane was at an altitude of 325 feet (91 meters), plus or minus 25 feet, when the Black Hawk crashed into it, according to the investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board.

However, the control tower data showed that the Army helicopter was flying over 200 feet (61 meters), the maximum altitude for the route it was using. This raises questions about the discrepancy in the altitudes, which was roughly 100 feet (30 meters).

The information came to light after the black box of the aircraft was recovered, which records the flight data on various parameters including speed and movements.

The helicopter’s black box data is yet to be recovered, as it became waterlogged after the aircraft plunged into the Potomac River. The investigators hope to resolve this difference in altitude using the data from Black Hawk.

“That's what our job is, to figure that out,” NTSB board member Todd Inman told reporters when asked about what may be the reason behind the discrepancy.

Inman also said that the training flight of the helicopter would usually include the use of night-vision goggles.

“We do not know at this time if the night-vision goggles were actually being worn, nor what the setting may be,” he said. “Further investigation should be able to let us know if that occurred and what factor it may play in the overall accident.”

The data also confirmed that the helicopter was informed about the CRJ700 about two minutes before the collision.

The jet’s flight recorder also revealed the change in its height a second before the collision, which may suggest that the plane tried to avoid the crash. However, the investigators did not confirm this.

Helicopter was practicing secret mission

On Wednesday (Jan 29) night, the Black Hawk was conducting training to prepare for a catastrophic event or attack on the US.

The 12th Aviation Battalion crew, which was onboard the UH-60 Black Hawk chopper, is responsible for carrying out a secret evacuation of top officials in case of a national emergency like a nuclear or terrorist attack on the US, according to the New York Post.

During a press conference on Thursday (Jan 30), US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the personnel aboard the helicopter “were on a routine, annual retraining of night flights on a standard corridor for a continuity of government mission.”

He further said that he can’t share details on “anything that’s classified.”

The tragic incident has raised concerns over the army for allowing pilots to conduct training near a high-traffic airport in a helicopter that was not equipped with the latest technology that may have alerted the air traffic control about its route.

The search operations continue as the crew prepares to remove the wreckage of the aircraft from the Potomac River on Sunday (Jan 2). Until now, 42 bodies have been recovered, according to the Washington DC, fire department.

(With inputs from agencies)