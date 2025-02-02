The US Army has identified the third soldier on Saturday (Feb 1) who died on the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into an American Airlines passenger plane in Washington, claiming 67 lives.

The devastating mid-air collision between the passenger jet from Kansas and the military helicopter near Reagan National Airport, sent the aircraft plummeting into Washington's Potomac River on Wednesday (Jan 29).

The soldier, identified as Captain Rebecca Lobach of Durham, North Carolina, was one of the three-person crew aboard the Black Hawk and co-piloting the aircraft when it hit the plane.

Earlier, the US Army had released the names of the other two soldiers inside the helicopter but withheld her name at the request of her family.

Who was Captain Rebecca Lobach?

Captain Rebecca Lobach, 28, was one of the three soldier crew inside the UH-60 Black Hawk.

She served as an aviation officer (15A) in the regular Army since July 2019 and was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

For her contributions to the US Army, she was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

She was described as a “driven and hardworking” officer who “was made for” Army aviation by people who knew her, according to CNN.

A “bright star” in their lives, her family said that they were “devastated by the loss of our beloved Rebecca.” They described her as “kind, generous, brilliant, funny, ambitious and strong.”

“No one dreamed bigger or worked harder to achieve her goals,” her family added in the statement released by the US Army.

Lobach also served as a White House Military Social Aide and volunteered to support the President and First Lady in hosting several White House events, including ceremonies awarding the Medal of Honor and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Lobach also worked as an advocate for sexual assault victims and had plans to continue her education and become a doctor after her military service ended.

“Rebecca was many things. She was a daughter, sister, partner, and friend. She was a servant, a caregiver, an advocate. Most of all, she loved and was loved. Her life was short, but she made a difference in the lives of all who knew her. Our hearts break for the other families who have lost loved ones in this national tragedy and we mourn with them,” her family said.

(With inputs from agencies)