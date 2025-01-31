The recovery operations are still ongoing in the deadly Washington DC plane crash, that killed 67 people on board on Thursday (Jan 30) after an American Airlines plane collided with a military helicopter.

The victims included figure skaters, their families, a young pilot, a lawyer travelling home on her birthday, and a daughter of Indian immigrants.

Some of the bodies of the victims have been recovered, while, the recovery operation is still underway to find the other bodies from the river.

Here are some of the victims of the deadly mid-air collission

Passenger plane crew

Jonathan J Campos

The plane's captain Jonathan J Campos, 34, always dreamt of becoming a pilot since he was three, his aunt told The New York Times.

"I think he wanted to be free and be able to fly and soar like a bird," said Beverly Lane.

Campos was raised in Brooklyn, New York, and worked for PSA Airlines for eight years.

Sam Lilley

Sam Lilley, a 28-year-old man, was engaged to be married and "Was just at the prime of his life", his father said.

Sam's father, Tim Lilley told NewsNation that his son got his piloting license in only a few years because he "pursued it with a vigor".

Meanwhile, his sister Tiffany, called him "an amazing person". "He loved people. He loved adventure. He loved traveling," she told ABC News.

"He was so young, and he was excited about life and his future, getting a dog, a house, and kids. And it's just, this is just tragic," Tiffany said.

Ian Epstein

Epstein, a Virginia resident, was a flight attendant known for his ability to make people smile and for being "full of life," his family said.

"He loved being a flight attendant because he truly enjoyed traveling and meeting new people. But his true love was his family," the statement read.

53-year-old Epstein was a father, stepfather, husband, and a brother, his family said, adding that he will be "truly missed."

Danasia Elder

Elder was working as a flight attendant. Her brother-in-law Brandon Payne paid tribute to her and called her "full of life".

"She was a great wife, a great parent, a great friend," Payne said. "She was very bright, very smart... This flight attendant thing was kind of like one of her dreams she wanted to do."

Crew members of the helicopter

Ryan O'Hara

29-year-old Ryan O'Hara was the crew chief of the Black Hawk helicopter that collided mid-air with the passenger plane, CBS News reported.

He has a wife and a one-year-old son, his local Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) program said in a social media post confirming his death.

O'Hara is "fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the rifle team," the post said.

Andrew Eaves

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves confirmed that Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves was killed in the collision.

Carrie Eaves, his wife, confirmed that he was one of the pilots of the Blackhawk helicopter.

Passengers

Asra Hussain Raza

Indiana woman Asra Hussain Raza moved to the Washington DC area after receiving a master's degree in hospital management.

Raza was a daughter of Indian immigrants and was returning from a work trip where she was helping to improve a hospital that really needed help, her husband Hamaad Raza said.

She graduated with honors in 2020 from Indiana University and married her college sweetheart in August 2023

Michael Stovall and Jesse Pitcher

Stovall, also known as Mikey, was travelling home from an annual hunting trip with friends. His mother said her son was "the happiest person" who saw the good in everybody.

"Mikey did not have one enemy. If you see pictures of him... he was the life of the party. He loved everybody."

Pitcher was travelling with Stovall. His father Jameson Pitcher said that his 30-year-old son was from Maryland and got married last year and recently started his own business.

Pergentino N. Malabed

Philippine police confirmed the death of one of its officers, Malabed. A body carrying Col Malabed's passport was recovered from the Potomac, a police spokesman said.

He had travelled to the US with two other officers to test personnel vests the Phillippine police planned to buy and was on his way to the Philippine embassy in Washington.

Sarah Lee Best and Elizabeth Keys

Two lawyers from DC were also onboard the flight. 33-year-old Sarah was kind and hard-working, her husband Daniel Solomon told the Washington Post.

Mrs Best and Mr Solomon had planned to travel to Hawaii, where she was born, for their 10th wedding anniversary in May.

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Keys died on her birthday. Her partner said, she "always, always managed to have fun... no matter what she was doing."

Ice skaters on board the plane

Spencer Lane and Christine Lane

Ice skater Spencer Lane died alongside his mother Christine Lane, 49 while returning from a skate camp in Wichita.

They were among at least 14 other athletes and coaches who died.

His father said that his son was "a force of nature" who showed "drive and tenacity" to the sport.

"He trained at the Skating Club of Boston five days a week and attended high school online and just committed himself to it," Douglas Lane said.

Jinna Han and Jin Han

Jinna Han, 13, was also with her mother Jin, as she travelled to the skate camp.

Doug Zeghibe of the Skating Club of Boston called Jin a "wonderful, pleasant, polite" person.

"Never a discouraging word," he said. "Always appreciative, always supportive of not just Jinna, her daughter, but every athlete. Just role model parents in your sport, and you don't always get that."

Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Shishkova and Naumov, ice skating coaches, based in Russia, were confirmed dead by the Kremlin on Thursday.

Renowned skating coach and friend Rafael Arutyunyan told CNN that he had made his athletes train in silence after the crash as a mark of a respect.

"I know all these coaches," he said. "All of our community was respectful to them and liked them, so I feel it's they'll stay with us forever."

Olivia Ter

Ter, 20, was from Maryland and was among the US figure skaters aboard the flight.

"Olivia not only excelled in figure skating programs but inspired others through her talent, determination and sportsmanship," Prince George's County Parks and Recreation said in a statement, CBS reported.

Bill Tyler, the director of the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission said that the impact of Olivia's life will continue to resonate in our youth sports community, and she will be "sorely missed".

Cory Haynos, Roger Haynos and Stephanie Branton Haynos

Haynos was travelling home from the US Ice Skating Championships with his parents, Roger and Branton.

"Roger has always inspired me by his absolute love for his family and dedication to providing only the best for his wife and kids," Matthew Alan LaRavier, Roger's cousin, said in a social media post.

"Cory was an amazing skater with a very bright future," he said. "We all were expecting Cory to represent our country in the US Olympics in the future."

(With inputs from agencies)