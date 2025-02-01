Washington DC Plane Crash: Recovery efforts in the Potomac River continue as divers look for remaining victims of the catastrophic midair collision between a US military Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines Bombardier jet late on Wednesday (Jan 29).

Meanwhile, investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) on Friday (Jan 31) retrieved the military helicopter's "black box," which appears to be intact, NTSB member Todd Inman told the press.

Helicopter black box found

The helicopter's black box was recovered hours after the recorders for the passenger plane, were recovered on Thursday night. While the plane's data recorder was found in "good condition," its cockpit voice recorder "had water intrusion."

Inman said that the investigators were trying to deal with the water damage and had a "very high level of confidence" that they would get information from that device.

41 bodies recovered

The recovery efforts for the remaining victims of the tragic midair collision continue. The crash, which occurred near Washington DC's Reagan National Airport on Wednesday night, claimed 67 lives, making it the deadliest US air disaster in nearly a quarter century.

Thus far, 41 bodies have been pulled from the icy waters, with rescuers optimistic about finding the remaining victims. Recovery teams, as per AFP, are now focusing on lifting the aircraft's fuselage, which is expected to reveal the remaining bodies.

"Our dive teams are working in targeted areas and additional Coast Guard assets will arrive this afternoon. The salvage crews... are assessing the work that's going to be needed to recover the aircraft from the water," Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly told a news conference at Reagan National Airport.

"If it (lifting the fuselage) doesn't, we will continue the search," assured Washington Fire Chief John Donnelly.

(With inputs from agencies)