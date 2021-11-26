National Geographic’s famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl' arrived in Italy after evacuation

The famous green-eyed 'Afghan Girl', who was featured in National Geographic magazine’s iconic picture, has arrived in Italy.

The girl was evacuated from war-torn Afghanistan as a part of the several nations’ efforts to save Afghans after the Taliban took over the country, the Italian government has said.

Italy organised the evacuation of Sharbat Gula after getting her request for help to leave the country, prime minister Mario Draghi's office said.

The statement said on Thursday that the Italian government would help to get her integrated into life in Italy.

In 1984 as an Afghan refugee girl, Gula gained international fame after war photographer Steve McCurry’s photograph of her was published on the cover of National Geographic.

She had piercing green eyes. McCurry again found her in 2002.

She was in Pakistan in 2014. She went into hiding when authorities accused her of buying a fake identity card of Pakistan and deported her.

Flown to Kabul, the president hosted a reception for her at the presidential palace and also handed her keys to a new flat.

After the departure of US forces and the Taliban takeover in August, Italy was one of the countries that airlifted hundreds of Afghans out of the country.

