Morning news brief: Trump to testify, FATF removes Pakistan from grey list and more

A US House of Representatives committee on Friday summoned former US President Donald Trump to appear before it and testify under oath, in relation to the events of January 6. In other news, Pakistan has been removed from Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list after spending several years there.

House panel summons Trump to testify in relation to January 6 US Capitol riot

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday was served a subpoena by a nine-member House of Representatives committee to testify and provide documents related to the January 6 US Capitol riots, allegedly started by his supporters.

US court puts a stay on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

Days after launching the application portal for student-loan forgiveness, the Biden administration has been dealt a blow. Reportedly, a US appeals court on Friday issued a stay on the plan, temporarily blocking the federal government from cancelling any loans.

FATF removes Pakistan from its 'grey list' after four years, slams Russia for ongoing war in Ukraine

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Pakistan from the list of countries under “increased monitoring” — also known as the “grey List”. Since June 2018, Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for “shortcomings in its counter-terrorist funding and anti-money laundering regimes”.

More than 12,500 people arrested in Iran protests, says human rights group

A prominent human rights group said on Friday that around 12,500 people have been arrested and more than 250 killed in the protests following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran.

WATCH | UK political chaos continues: Penny Mordaunt becomes first official leadership candidate

The resignation of British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, has triggered yet another Tory leadership race and there is only one question on everybody's mind- who will be UK's next Prime Minister and who is going to succeed Liz Truss.