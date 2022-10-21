FATF removes Pakistan from its 'grey list' after four years

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has removed Pakistan from the list of countries under “increased monitoring” - also known as the “Grey List”. Since June 2018, Pakistan has been on the FATF's grey list for “shortcomings in its counter-terrorist funding and anti-money laundering regimes”.

The FATF stated in its official statement that Pakistan is "no longer subject to FATF's increased monitoring process; to continue to work with APG (Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) to further improve its AML/CFT (anti-money laundering & counter-terrorist financing) system".

