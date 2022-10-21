Infosys allows employees to do "gig work" after proper permission from managers

Tech giants Infosys finally came up with a clear guideline regarding employees ‘moonlighting’ or taking up ‘gig’ jobs. According to the latest advisory published by the company, employees will be allowed to take jobs on the side after getting proper permission from their managers. It further stated that the jobs cannot compete with the company and its clients in any way or pose a “conflict of interest”.

"Any employee, who wishes to take up gig work, may do so, with the prior consent of their manager and BP-HR, and in their personal time, for establishments that do not compete with Infosys or Infosys' clients," Infosys wrote in an internal communication which was accessed by PTI.

"In addition, as per Infosys employment contract, employees may not work in areas when there is an actual or potential conflict of interest or by accepting dual employment," the e-mail added.

The issue of ‘moonlighting’ by employees in the tech industry became a massive issue after Infosys made it clear that they were in favour of the practice. While presenting the Q2 earnings, Infosys also said that they fired several employees in the last year for “dual employment”.

However, with the attrition rate at one of the lowest and employees expressing their displeasure at the announcement, the company has considerably softened its stance on the issue.

Infosys also asked the employees to use the company platform to find “gig” jobs.

"Accelerate allows skill-based job matches to recommend the right gigs for employees and incentivise both gig workers and hiring managers. The platform, over the years, has been helping in create richer job variety and more immersive learning for Infoscions," it said.