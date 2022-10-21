Blasts reported from Ukraine's Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, no casualties yet

A series of blasts rocked the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia on Friday, authorities said. The missiles hit an industrial facility in Kharkiv on Friday, its mayor, Ihor Terekhov, said. The rescuers are assessing the damage and right now it is not known if there were any casualties.

Russian forces have stepped up missile strikes on Ukraine in the past few weeks, targeting electric power facilities.

Separately, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Sinegubov said five people had been wounded.

The information on the Zaporizhzhia blasts was provided by regional governor Oleksandr Starukh and more details are still awaited.

Meanwhile, on late Thursday, four people were killed when Ukrainian rocket artillery struck a ferry crossing in the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Kherson late on Thursday, Moscow-appointed deputy regional governor Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

Authorities in the region have started evacuating people from the area that Moscow "annexed" a few weeks back. Reportedly, 60,000 people will be evacuated in six days.

