'Will not' provide weapons to Ukraine, says Israeli defence minister

Israel on Wednesday (October 19) offered to help Ukraine develop air attack alerts to save civilian population but Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz categorically said that the country won't provide weapons to Ukraine.

"Our policy vis-a-vis Ukraine will not change -- we will continue to support and stand with the West, we will not provide weapon systems," Gantz told a briefing of European Union ambassadors, according to a statement from his office.

Israel has walked a tightrope ever since Russia invaded Ukraine. Israel has sought to preserve relations with the West as well as with Russia.

Israel needs Russian cooperation to continue its campaign of air strikes in neighbouring Syria, where Russian forces are present and where Israel frequently hits what it calls Iranian-linked targets.

Israeli officials have already stressed that

Russia has large number of Jew population and Israeli officials have previously stressed the need to safeguard relations with Russia. In Soviet times, Jews in USSR were largely cut-off from Israel.

Israeli stance in the initial months of the conflict has infuriated Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, has on several occasions blasted Israel for failing to firmly oppose Russian aggression.

The Israeli position has however evolved over recent months, from near neutrality to more forceful condemnations of Russia.

Gantz said Wednesday that Israel would continue providing "humanitarian aid" to Ukraine, including "life-saving defensive equipment" and was likely to approve "an additional package" soon.

But weapons supplies were off the table, "due to a variety of operational considerations," the defence minister added.

