Will never get used to war, says Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday (October 19) that he will never get to the war that is raging in his country. He was speaking with Candian broadcaster CTV in an interview. Zelensky said he doesn't allow himself to get used to the pain and killing.

"I'm not ready to get used to us suffering to get used to war… (it) motivates me every day to advance towards the victory. And therefore, I want to remain human, " he said.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. After sustained territorial gain in first few months of the war, Russian forces have had to retreat in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive.

This week, Russia has carried out intense missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure. This has been termed by Ukraine and the West a campaign to intimidate civilians as the winter months approach.

When asked whether he will consider ceding territory to Russia in order to reach a peace deal, Zelensky said that this was not an option.

"Well, the issue is that you can not trade in what’s not yours. That's what Russia cannot understand... All of our land belongs to the citizens of Ukraine," said the Ukrainian president.

Zelensky said he did not care about the fate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom the West has accused of warcrimes. But Zelensky added.

"People have to take responsibility for their actions no matter what, no matter when."

"Peace is not enough."

