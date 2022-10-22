House panel summons Trump to testify in relation to January 6 US Capitol riot

Former US President Donald Trump on Friday was served a subpoena by a nine-member House of Representatives committee to testify and provide documents related to the January 6 US Capitol riots, allegedly started by his supporters.

In a letter written to Trump, the committee summoned the Republican leader and alleged that he was the one pulling the strings.

"As demonstrated in our hearings, we have assembled overwhelming evidence, including from dozens of your former appointees and staff, that you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power," read the letter.

WATCH | Jan 6 Capitol Riots Probe: Former President Donald Trump's tweet blamed for inciting violence

The committee also said that it would not be a new precedent that a former or sitting president had been called for a congressional hearing. Citing instances of Abraham Lincoln and Gerald Ford attending the Congressional testimony, the panel added that Trump was at the forefront of trying to overturn elections.

"In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any US president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself," it read further.

Read more: Donald Trump 'wanted to join US Capitol riot', says former White House top aide

According to experts, Trump is highly unlikely to attend the hearing. He will attempt to run the clock and wait for the November midterm elections as several reports suggest that Republicans are in with a chance to win the House which will end the current committee's mandate by early next year.

As reported extensively by WION, in the aftermath of the US presidential elections, Trump supporters allegedly attempted to overturn the results. The Republican leader was accused of posting messages online to incite violence. The committee believes that Trump was the one that egged his legion of followers to march on the Capitol.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: