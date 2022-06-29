Donald Trump 'wanted to join US Capitol riot', says former White House top aide

A top aide of Donald Trump testified on Tuesday that the former United States President tried to grab the steering wheel of his car in order to drive to the US Capitol Hill riots on January 6 last year. Cassidy Hutchinson, who worked with Trump's then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, also told a House Committee that Trump was not concerned about his supporters carrying firearms at the venue of his speech on January 6 and even asked the guards to stop screening them in order to make the crowd "look bigger".

"Take the effing mags away; they're not here to hurt me," Hutchinson said according to Reuters.

Hutchinson was testifying in front of a House committee regarding the January 6 riots. She said that when the Trump supporters started to riot at the US Capitol, the former US President did not want to go back to the White House, and he asked the Secret Service to take him to the venue.

"'I'm the effing president. Take me up to the Capitol now,'" Hutchinson testified.

Hutchinson added that the White House staff were alarmed by the idea of Trump joining his supporters at Capitol Hill amid tensions regarding his claims about the election results.

"We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable," White House counsellor Pat Cipollone told Hutchinson according to her testimony on Tuesday.

"'We need to make sure that this doesn't happen, this would be a really terrible idea for us. We have serious legal concerns if we go up to the Capitol that day,'" Cipollone said, Hutchinson testified.

Trump was quick to dismiss the entire story as he wrote on Truth Social - "Her Fake story that I tried to grab the steering wheel of the White House Limousine in order to steer it to the Capitol Building is 'sick' and fraudulent".

