NATO to invite Finland and Sweden to join alliance after Türkiye lifts objections

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto announced on Tuesday that Türkiye has finally agreed to support Sweden and Finland’s bid to become NATO members. The announcement came on the first day of the NATO summit in Madrid as the three countries signed a joint memorandum “to extend their full support against threats to each other’s security”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a meeting with his Swedish and Finnish counterparts about his reservations regarding their NATO membership bid but the result was a mutual understanding between the three nations.

“We have made progress. That is definitely the case,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

“We are prepared for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take more time,” she added according to AFP. “We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.”

Earlier, Türkiye voiced their strong objection to allowing Sweden and Finland into the NATO alliance due to the two countries’ approach towards groups which Erdogan considers to be “national security threats”. However, they were urged by both Spain and France to reconsider their decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron had called for a message of “unity and of force” from NATO in Madrid while Spain expressed their support to Finland and Sweden regarding their NATO bid.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO leaders will be formally inviting Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation on Wednesday, according to AFP.

"I'm pleased to announce that we now have an agreement that paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO. Turkey, Finland and Sweden have signed a memorandum that addresses Turkey's concerns, including around arms exports, and the fight against terrorism," Stoltenberg said.

