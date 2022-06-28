Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders: Kremlin

Urging Kyiv to order its troops to lay down their arms, the Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia would halt its offensive as soon as Ukraine surrenders, as reported by AFP.

"The Ukrainian side can stop everything before the end of today," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"An order for the nationalist units to lay down their arms is necessary," he said, adding Kyiv had to fulfil a list of Moscow's demands.

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged world powers to do their utmost to help end Russia's intervention by the end of the year.

Asked to comment on Zelensky's statements, Peskov said: "We are guided by the statements of our president, the special military operation is going according to plan and achieving its goals."

In the latest update on the war, the eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk continues to repel Russian attacks, local authorities said on Tuesday, after Moscow's troops took control of the neighbouring key city of Severodonetsk.

"Lysychansk keeps on defending," Lugansk region governor Sergiy Gaiday said on Telegram.

According to Gaiday, of the 95,000 people that lived in the city before Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, around 15,000 remain.

"The Lugansk region is becoming a total ruin. The damage to the villages is catastrophic," he said.

He also said that several people "had to undergo amputations", after being wounded in a Russian strike on Monday. The strike killed eight people in Lysychansk and wounded 21 others.

Lysychansk is the Russian forces' next target in their bid to take the whole of Ukraine's eastern Donbas area, made of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

Over the weekend, they captured Lysychansk's twin city, Severodonetsk, after weeks of fierce fighting.

(with inputs from agencies)



