Need rescue on the sea? This Spanish city will charge you for it

Basque city in Spain is drafting legislation to charge those needing rescue for costs incurred in cases of negligence or recklessness, as the rescue cost in April racked up to an estimated €6,000 (£5,200), as reported by The Guardian.

“I would love to never charge a single euro, pound or dollar,” says Martín Ibabe, the city councillor responsible for citizen safety, as reported by The Guardian. “The objective here is to prevent these types of incidents from happening. The confrontational nature of this law is aimed at making people think twice.”

The city has also been beset by what Ibabe calls “clear acts of irresponsibility”, including a tourist left stranded by tides after he dozed off on a stone jetty and a drunken woman who scrambled down the rocks in an area known for its ferocious waves.

The city began drafting the bill two years ago. Recently there has been a rise in cases of reckless swimming, and people ignore signs stating the beach is closed.

Every rescue has a personal risk for first responders and uses valuable resources, leaving the city more vulnerable if there is another emergency at the same time. A steady increase in rescues in recent years has left locals paying the costs.

Some critics say that people might feel hesitant before calling for help.

Ibabe brushes off the worries, saying that the city would exercise caution in applying the law. “If there is the slightest doubt that it might have been an accident, we won’t charge people,” he adds.

