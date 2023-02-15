Morning brief: Chetan Sharma on 'doping' in Indian cricket, US clears the air on China balloon row, and more

In an exclusive sting operation with Zee media, the chief selector of Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), Chetan Sharma talked of 'doping' in the Indian cricket. Sharma claimed that many players in Indian cricket take injections to get fit even when they are not. The initial aspersions over Chinese balloon row were finally cast aside by the White House. The US on Tuesday said its intelligence officials believe that the balloons were being flown for “benign or commercial” use. Meanwhile, Guyana's Chief of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, in an exclusive conversation with WION, said that the country is looking to purchase the Dornier aircraft from India in a bid to build its capacity in the area of troop movement and disaster-related activities.

In a sting operation done on the BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, he has opened up about multiple scams going on in Indian cricket including alleged doping, which is sure to blow the roof off for the game. As first reported by the Zee Media, Chetan in a sting operation, claimed that many players in Indian cricket take injections to get fit even when they are not. Not only this, Chetan also admitted that huge stars, unnamed here, also take injections, and that they have their own doctors outside of cricket who are available for them on the drop of the hat for the same.

Casting aside initial aspersions over the Chinese balloon that were shot down by US jets over suspicion of spying on American military sites, the White House on Tuesday said its intelligence officials believe that the balloons were being flown for “benign or commercial” use.

Briefing reporters, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said that the assessment of the intelligence officials is preliminary and added that the US is yet to determine the origin of the three objects.

Guyana's Chief of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, has said that the country is looking to purchase the Dornier aircraft from India in a bid to build its capacity in the area of troop movement and disaster-related activities. In an interview with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Brigadier Bess said, "we looked at one of such aircraft, a Dornier, and it is actually suiting the capability we would like to have." He added that the initial focus of the defence cooperation between the two countries will be on air assets.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has urged the alliance member countries to ramp up ammunition production for Ukraine while warning that Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing fresh attacks against the embattled country.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels on Monday, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's consumption of ammunition is much greater than the production capacity of the collective West.

If Adidas does not sell the existing merchandise associated with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, the German company's full-year revenue may decrease by 1.2 billion euros (about $1.28 billion), a profit warning issued on Thursday said. The loss may be even greater if Adidas does not "repurpose" any of the unsold Yeezy merchandise. Adidas had branded the merchandise associated with Ye as Yeezy. The company cut ties with Ye after his antisemitic remarks created a global uproar and stunned the defining attributes of pop culture.

India has got its first ChatGPT called ''Lexi"- launched by financial technology company Velocity. According to a report by the news agency IANS on Monday (February 13), Velocity integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) with its existing analytics tool- Velocity Insights. E-commerce firms in India using Velocity Insights receive a daily business report on WhatsApp, which led Velocity also integrate ChatGPT in the same Whatsapp interface.