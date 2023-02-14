Exclusive | Guyana looking to get Dornier from India in first such major defence deal

Guyana's Chief of the Defence Staff, Brigadier Godfrey Bess, has said that the country is looking to purchase the Dornier aircraft from India in a bid to build its capacity in the area of troop movement and disaster-related activities. In an interview with our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Brigadier Bess said, "we looked at one of such aircraft, a Dornier, and it is actually suiting the capability we would like to have." He added that the initial focus of the defence cooperation between the two countries will be on air assets.

This announcement comes after Guyana's President, Dr Irfaan Ali, expressed his country's interest in buying Indian defence equipment during an interview with WION last month. The Chief of defence staff is currently in India to participate in Aero India in Bangalore and held talks with his Indian counterpart. In the interview, he also pointed to training being provided by India to the Guyanese military.

WION: What kind of cooperation is there between India and Guyana when it comes to the Defence relationship?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: The government and people of Guyana are very thankful to India for the invitation to this conference. Since I have been here, we are enjoying the hospitality of the people of India and the conference has been an eye opener. I must say that Guyana and India have had a very long diplomatic relationship and as a result of that, we have been traditionally doing things together. Regarding defence, over the last two years, there has been a tremendous improvement in our relations, and presently we have been doing a lot of training, building human capacity, and collaborating with the military of India. We plan to increase that collaboration so that we can continue to prepare our defence force for greater things, particularly since Guyana has been known to be the fastest-growing economy. We have ensured there is a conducive environment for investors and the people of Guyana. We do recognize we need to build capacity and capabilities regarding defence and security and we do see India as a very strategic partner in this regard. We do recognise based on PM Modi's speech of India's need and willingness to collaborate with all countries to ensure that our defence structure is built stronger.

WION: What can you tell us about the training of your military by India?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: Well, my military is very small, and needs capacity building. In the last two years, we have seen extensive training in the military, in information tech enhancement, and involved my commissioned and non-commissioned officers. We are taking Indian training and it has enhanced the capacity back home in Guyana. Training has done very well for us so far. We will continue to enjoy those training and we would like, open to inviting trainers to Guyana so that we can continue to build and share the experience we have in Guyana with India.

WION: Last month, your President spoke to WION and said that his country is keen to buy Indian defence equipment. Can you elaborate on that?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: There is an MoU, meant to be signed by the two sides, indeed I do see our defence cooperation enlarged. Presently, we are looking at the proposal, as it relates to air assets and naval assets for our country and for sure, as we continue to collaborate having gone around the exhibition, over the last two days, there are a lot of other assets and capabilities that Guyana will be interested. I do feel a lot of positivity as it relates to growth in our defence areas.

WION: Are you looking at Including Dornier, fast patrol vessels? and so far, have you brought Indian defence equipment?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: Yes, exactly those are some of the options we are actively looking at. Well, we have not bought defence equipment thus far; we have purchased other infrastructure equipment. Recently our government purchased a ferry from India, and in years gone by we have been very good customers for TATA. We purchased transportation equipment from the country. We have been collaborating on a country-to-country basis, mainly in the area of medical science and technology and other areas. Business with India is no strange activity with Guyana, we have lines of credit and there have also been agreements between my government and India Exim Bank.

WION: What kind of air assets are you looking for from India?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: In the beginning, we are looking at air assets that would build our capacity in the area of moving our troops across the country and I would say disaster-related activities. We looked at one such aircraft, a Dornier, and it is actually suiting the capability we would like to have.

WION: So, you will be keen on a Dornier with India?

Brigadier Godfrey Bess: Yes, in the initial stage.