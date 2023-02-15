Love Again trailer: Priyanka Chopra, Sam Heughan's new film gives love a second chance

Just a week ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had promised new reveals from her most anticipated romantic film, Love Again. The international superstar kicked off this year's Valentine's Day celebrations by dropping the film's trailer, which will be in theatres on May 12. The film stars Priyanka along with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

Chopra Jonas who has cemented her place as the biggest Asian star in Hollywood took to Instagram to tell her legion of fans and followers, "We made this film in difficult times most of it away from our loved ones but everyday on set was special, especially with the incomparable @celinedion and my amazing co-stars @samheughan, @russelltovey, @sofiabarclay Happy to be sharing our labour of love @loveagainmovie"

Written and directed by James C Strouse, the film stars Chopra Jonas and Heughan as Mira and Rob, who meet after Mira sends romantic texts to her late fiancé's old phone number, without realising the number has been reassigned to Rob Burns' as his new work phone. They unexpectedly fall in love with help from none other than Dion.



The trailer also gives a glimpse of a hilarious cameo by Priyanka's husband in real life, Nick Jonas.