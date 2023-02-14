EXCLUSIVE: In big expose, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma talks of 'doping' in Indian cricket

In a sting operation done on the BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma, he has opened up about multiple scams going on in Indian cricket including alleged doping, which is sure to blow the roof off for the game. As first reported by the Zee Media, Chetan in a sting operation, claimed that many players in Indian cricket take injections to get fit even when they are not. Not only this, Chetan also admitted that huge stars, unnamed here, also take injections, and that they have their own doctors outside of cricket who are available for them on the drop of the hat for the same.

In the sensational sting operation that will likely change the dynamics of Indian cricket going forward, some uncomfortable claims include that the players are taking "fake injections" – something the board and selectors are aware of but not sure as to who they are, as it is not easy to keep a tab on everyone.

Sharma was also heard saying that nearly 80-85% players are unfit during the selection time, and that’s when they request the selectors to keep them in contention.

He further said that some star players are given a green signal from the NCA even when they are not fully fit, and then it gets onto the selectors to make a final call on the selection.

Chetan said all these players who take injections to fake fitness have their own doctors outside of cricket who are available to provide them with shots so that they can be deemed fully fit ahead of crucial tournaments.

"They (players) take injections and it is almost impossible to detect": Chetan Sharma, Chairman, Selection Committee, BCCI, on fake fitness certificates issued to players of the Indian cricket team



