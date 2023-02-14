Exclusive: Virat Kohli tried to defame Sourav Ganguly in the media but it backfired, says Chetan Sharma

The Virat Kohli vs BCCI spat was much talked about in late 2021. Ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, Kohli announced that he will resign as the T20I captain post the showpiece event in the UAE. After the T20 WC, India was set to tour South Africa -- for three Tests and ODIs each -- when the Chetan Sharma-led BCCI selection committee sacked Kohli as the ODI captain.

This led to a huge debate, with many feeling Kohli was not treated properly. While Kohli presented his side of the story, that he was not informed well in advance about his sacking and was still eager to lead in the longer formats, his press conference with the reporters wasn't well received by the then Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI. Ganguly, the then BCCI chief, had revealed that he had insisted Kohli reconsider his decision of quitting as T20I captain; something which was denied by Kohli. Thus, this led to Kohli vs Ganguly spat.

'It became player against BCCI'

In an exclusive sting operation carried out by Zee Media, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma has now opened up extensively on this and made a big claim. The BCCI chief selector made it clear that Ganguly had asked Kohli to not quit as T20I captain in a video conference but the latter probably didn't listen or know about it. The former Indian cricketer added that 'Kohli tried to defame Ganguly in the media' during his press conference (by deliberately speaking about the change in captaincy) ahead of the SA tour as he felt it was the former Indian skipper behind his ODI captaincy sacking.

Further, Chetan revealed that it was only a 'natural transition' and even he spoke to Kohli that the selectors wanted only one captain in white-ball formats. However, he feels the Indian star batter didn't take the change in the right way. In addition, he opined that the press conference changed the equation between Kohli and Ganguly. The former player made it clear that the former BCCI chief wasn't inclined towards Rohit Sharma as such but wasn't simply in favour of Kohli.