Lexi, India's first ChatGPT-powered AI chatbot, launched. Details here

India has got its first ChatGPT called ''Lexi"- launched by financial technology company Velocity. According to a report by the news agency IANS on Monday (February 13), Velocity integrated this latest advancement in artificial intelligence (AI) with its existing analytics tool- Velocity Insights. E-commerce firms in India using Velocity Insights receive a daily business report on WhatsApp, which led Velocity also integrate ChatGPT in the same Whatsapp interface.

The financial technology company said that the integration of ChatGPT with Velocity Insights has empowered e-Commerce founders by providing them with AI-powered business insights in a conversational manner freeing up time for critical business functions.

According to a statement, Velocity's co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Abhiroop Medhekar said that ever since the launch of ChatGPT, the company's product teams had been brainstorming how it can be leveraged to benefit our founders. "Since Velocity customers already use Insights on a daily basis, we integrated ChatGPT with the same interface that they leverage for driving business decisions," Medhekar added.

Citing multiple media reports, the IANS report on Monday said that ChatGPT has reached 100 million users within two months and has clocked more than 590 million visits.

Mohit Mohapatra, CEO and Founder of Naturepro said that Velocity Insights has helped his brand monitor revenue and marketing spending. Mohapatra said that with ChatGPT integration, he has been able to leverage artificial intelligence as a personal assistant whenever he needs help with his business. "For example, I have been leveraging the integration for writing copy as well as collating answers to questions related to performance marketing on a daily basis," he added.

On Tuesday, a report by the Indian Express said that India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) was developing a WhatsApp-based chatbot which relies on information generated by ChatGPT to return an appropriate response to queries.

As farmers would not always want or would be able to type out their queries, questions can be put to the chatbot by using voice notes, the report said. It added that users can ask a question using voice notes and receive a voice-based response generated by ChatGPT.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE