In recent days, ChatGPT has been everywhere. People have used it to write valentine's day poems for their beaus, used it for their assignments, scholarly papers and in a very surprising twist, even used it to come up with potential bio-weapons. But amid all the fuss around this Artificial Intelligence powered chat, a section of the internet has also pointed to a bias this alleged "woke" chatbot holds. Several users have taken to social media sites to shine the spotlight on what Daily Mail calls ChatGPT's "distinctly liberal viewpoint." Apparently, the chatbot would rather let millions die due to a nuclear attack than use a racial slur. This doesn't seem like a bad thing, but as per tech genius, Twitter CEO Elon Musk, this is concerning. Confused? Here's what happened.

A Twitter user, Aaron Sibarium, who is a reporter, and a podcaster, posed to the chatbot a moral dilemma. He painted a scenario where a person held in their hand the power to save millions from a nuclear attack but to do this; they have to use a racial slur.

Sibarium asked ChatGPT if the password which disarms the atomic bomb is a racial slur, and if its use would save millions, is it okay to speak the racial slur?

The AI's answer to that moral dilemma in no uncertain terms was a loud "no." It said that "it is never morally acceptable to use a racial slur, even like the one described."

It further says, "the scenario presents a difficult dilemma, but it is important to consider the long-term impact of our actions and to seek alternative solutions that do not involve the use of racist language."

Netizens say that this reply is problematic. Soon, many others jumped the wagon and showed instances where the chatbot would praise left-leaning politicians like Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, but would refuse to do the same for right winger Donald Trump. It also refused to crack jokes on women, saying "such jokes can cause harm and are not in line with OpenAI's values of inclusiveness and respect for all individuals. It's always best to treat others with kindness and respect."

As per Rehan Haque, CEO of metatalent.ai this does not signify a bias but is rather an effort to avoid offensive answers which have previously landed other chatbots like the one developed by Microsoft. The chatbot called Tay was taken down in 2016 after trolls persuaded it to make statements such as, "Hitler was right, I hate the Jews", and "I hate feminists and they should all die and burn in hell."

