Artist uses AI to 'reimagine' portraits of ancient Indian rulers
These days AI-generated images are everywhere. Now, an AI artist by the name of Madhav Kohli has used the technology to reimagine ancient Indian rulers. Take a look!
Rani Laxmi Bai
Rani Laxmi Bai, an Indian queen who was one of the leaders of the famous Indian Mutiny of 1857 would've looked like this.
Peshwa Bajirao
The seventh Peshwa of Maratha Confederacy, Peshwa Bajirao is well-known for defeating Nizam-ul-Mulk in multiple battles.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh
Also known as the 'Lion of Punjab', Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the first Maharaja of the Sikh Empire.
Raja Raja Chola I
Raja Raja Chola I or Rajaraja Chola I was an emperor of the Chola dynasty. He was the most powerful Tamil king in South India during his reign.
Prithviraj Chauhan
Prithviraj Chauhan was a king of the Chauhan dynasty. He is famous as the leader who led a coalition of several Rajput kings and defeated Muhammad Ghori.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was a member of the Bhonsle Maratha clan, who through his military forces expanded the Maratha sphere of influence.
Tipu Sultan
Also known as the 'Tiger of Mysore', Tipu Sultan was was a pioneer of rocket artillery, which he famously deployed against advances by the British forces.
Ashoka
Ashoka the Great was an emperor of the Maurya Empire. He is famous for his massive empire, which stretched from present-day Afghanistan in the west to present-day Bangladesh in the east.