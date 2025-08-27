Minneapolis authorities on Wednesday (Aug 27) said that an active shooter was contained at a Catholic school and church after a shooting incident in the state left two children, ages 8 and 10, dead. As per reports, a gunman opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School morning mass on the south side of Minneapolis, authorities said. Seventeen others, including 14 children, were injured in the shooting.

According to NBC News, the suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Minneapolis Police Department said that “there is no active threat to the community at this time.”

The shooting happened at Annunciation Church, which also houses a school. Governor Tim Walz confirmed the incident, adding that law enforcement officers were present on the scene. The school is located in southwest Minneapolis.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz wrote on X.

Children were killed after a gunman opened fire at the Annunciation Catholic School morning mass, Mayor Jacob Frey confirmed to reporters in a media briefing after the incident. He did not specify the number of victims but said that “children are dead.”

“You cannot put into words the gravity, tragedy, or absolute pain of this moment,” Frey said.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara revealed to the reporters that two children are dead, and 17 others are injured. The two deceased children were aged 8 and 10 years. Two other children are in critical condition.

"During the mass, a gunman approached on the outside, on the side of the building, and began firing a rifle through the church windows towards the children sitting in the pews at the mess," the chief said.

O’Hara said 14 of the 17 injured were also children.

The shooter was armed with a shotgun, a rifle, and a pistol, O'Hara said. He described it as an "incomprehensible" act of cowardice.

Police believe the suspect was a lone shooter in his 20s who died of a self-inflicted gunshot in the parking lot.

The suspect was not identified.



The shooting happened at the time of an “All-School Mass” scheduled for 8.15 am local time, according to the calendar on the Annunciation Church and School’s website. The mass takes place each Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday morning.

St. Thomas More Catholic School in Minneapolis said it is keeping students and staff inside “pending further details about this developing situation.”

President Donald Trump said he has been fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis.

“The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene,” Trump said in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. “The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!”

Four shooting incidents in 24 hours

The shooting happened within 24 hours of at least three other shooting incidents in Minneapolis, including one mass shooting on Tuesday afternoon that resulted in one death, while six others were injured when a gunman opened fire in broad daylight at people standing on a sidewalk. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, two others were killed in two other such incidents. It is unclear whether the shootings were related, the police said.