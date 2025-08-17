/3 killed, 8 wounded in shooting at Brooklyn restaurant, NYPD launches probe

Three people were killed and eight others wounded when multiple gunmen opened fire inside a Brooklyn restaurant around closing time Sunday morning. Officers responded to calls of a shooting inside Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighbourhood just before 3.30 am, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a press briefing.

The victims shot fatally in the incident were identified as three men. They included a 27-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, and one male of an unknown age, said Tisch at the media briefing. The eight wounded victims were rushed to local hospitals, but their conditions were not disclosed, said a New York Post report.

“It’s a terrible thing that happened this morning and we’re going to investigate to determine what went down," Tisch said.

The police have not made any arrests in the shooting so far, and the suspects have yet to be identified.

The NYPD cops recovered 36 shell casings from the scene of the shooting, and officials are investigating the possibility of multiple shooters being involved in the incident.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are speaking to witnesses to try and piece together the shooting and get some leads on the shooters. Investigators have issued an appealed, requesting anyone with any information on the incident or persons to come forward.

“We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year we’ve seen on record in the city of New York,” Tisch said. “Something like this is, of course, thank god, an anomaly and it’s a terrible thing that’s happened this morning.”

The NYPD has opened an investigation into the shooting. NYPD personnel stood inside the business near a pool of blood and broken glass.