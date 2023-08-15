Maui wildfire ranked fifth-deadliest in US history as death toll mounts to 96

The wildfires that ripped through the Hawaiian island of Maui has been ranked as the fifth-deadliest wildland fire in US history. The fires started on August 8 and have since killed at least 96 people while displacing thousands and causing damages - both ecological and financial.

The Maui wildfire death toll has already surpassed the Camp Fire wildfire in California which spread across Butte County in November 2018 and claimed lives of 85 people.

According to Governor Josh Green, it could take up to 10 days to get a full estimate of the death toll as the number of missing people currently stands at 1,300.

"There is nothing to see except full devastation. It's hard to recognise anybody," said Green, warning that recovery crews are likely to find 10 to 20 more victims per day.

The deadliest wildfire in US history remains October 1871 wildfire in Peshtigo, Wisconsin where over 1,500 were killed.

The western community town of Lahaina is possibly the worst-affected area. The region, home to 12,000 people wears a dystopic cover, with most residents having escaped or probably perished in the fire, informed authorities. As of last weekend, only three per cent of the town had been searched.

"We've got an area that we have to contain that is at least five square miles, and it is full of our loved ones," said Maui Police Chief Jeff Pelletier.

In an attempt to help with the search efforts, Chief Pelletier has urged people with missing family members to submit DNA samples.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) estimates a staggering $5.5 billion will be required for the restoration efforts.

Over 2,200 structures lay damaged or destroyed, and over 2,100 acres of land now bear the scars of destruction, reminding all of the arduous journey that lies ahead.

What caused the fire?

According to experts, although the exact cause of the wildfire is not known yet, extreme heat caused by global warming could be one of the potential reasons.

Scientists had declared July as the hottest month ever recorded, with continents of Asia, Europe and North America - all battling the ferocious heat. According to experts, human-induced climate change has greatly exacerbated the global warming effect, leading to sky-high temperatures. Consequently, wildfires such as the one in Maui have become a common occurrence across the planet.

