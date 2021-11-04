'Maintenance for life': Jobless man sues parents; loses appeal

In what can be termed as one of its kind incidents, a 41-year-old man, in the United Kingdom, Faiz Siddiqui has lost the legal battle demanding “maintenance for life” from his wealthy parents. Siddiqui had said in his plea that his human rights were being violated.

The Oxford graduate says that he is completely dependent on his elderly mother and father.

For years, Siddiqui had been getting handouts and was living rent-free in a £1million flat that his parents owned near Hyde Park.

However, after a family falling out, his 'long-suffering' parents, who live in Dubai, cut their support. This is when he decided to sue his parents.

The Court of Appeal has thrown out his claim, saying that married parents have 'no legal duty to support their adult children'.

Before the fallout, the parents had been giving Siddiqui £400 every week for his expenses and paying his bills and other expenses. The lawyers of his parents described Siddiqui as "difficult and demanding" and said that his parents were "long-suffering".

The man had earlier sued Oxford University for £1,000,000 in 2018 over his failure to get first-class honours. He had claimed that what he was taught was inadequate. However, he lost that case too.

Siddiqui, who also trained as a lawyer, has practised at top law firms and also worked at Ernst & Young as a tax advisor. He is also a qualified solicitor. However, he has been jobless since 2011.