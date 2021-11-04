'I ain't paying': Tom Hanks turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to take Blue Origin space flight

Hollywood star Tom Hanks, 65, was reportedly offered a space flight on Blue Origin rocket by Jeff Bezos, however, the "Finch" star turned it down.

The price tag for the space journey was apparently $28 million, so Hanks decided to give it a miss. Hanks was reportedly asked if he wanted to take the space trip before Star Trek legend William Shatner.

Hanks while speaking to a US television channel said, "I ain't paying 28 [million] bucks", instead he jokingly added that they could "simulate the experience of going to space".

Shatner, 90, had travelled to space aboard the New Shepard rocket. The veteran star became the oldest person in the world to travel to space. Shatner had said it was the "most profound experience I can imagine".

Bezos himself had taken the space flight in July with his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, and 18-year-old student Oliver Daemen.

Blue Origin had announced plans recently to launch a space station named "Orbital Reef" which would like a "business park" in space.

The company said it will "normalise space flight" while asserting that it will expand access and provide amenities at a lower cost. "Orbital Reef" is likely to fly above the International Space Station(ISS).

(With inputs from Agencies)