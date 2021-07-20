'It's dark up here': Amazon founder Jeff Bezos fulfills childhood dream in Blue Origin space flight

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, 57, fulfilled his childhood dream of travelling to space as the Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket zoomed to outer space and was back home with a bang.

The successful flight carried the Amazon founder, his brother Mark, Wally Funk, 82, who became the oldest woman to enter space and 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen who became the youngest man to enter outer space.

The recovery team rushed to meet Bezos, Mark, Wally and Oliver for a celebration marking their return from space as the mission was declared a success.

The lift-off was delayed slightly but it went off smoothly as the rocket took off from a Texas desert at speeds exceeding 3700 kph using a liquid hydrogen-liquid oxygen engine.

The astronauts experienced weightlessness for three to four minutes as they unbuckled and the capsule separated from its booster. The capsule fell back to Earth with three parachutes.

A truly historic day, Blue Origin said on Twitter as millions followed the event live. The eleven-minute mission coincided with the 52nd anniversary of the first Moon landing.

"It's dark up here," female aviator Wally Funk was heard saying.

New Shepard had undertaken 15 uncrewed flights as part of its test runs earlier but on D-Day, it delivered as it brought the four crew members back home safely.

(With inputs from Agencies)