/'It's time for Ukraine to get a new President': Trump warns Zelensky a day after Russia diesel deal

US President Donald Trump has said that he thinks "it's time for Ukraine to get a new president." This comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky slammed US diesel deal with Russia. The Ukrainian president warned a new deal to release millions of tonnes of Russian diesel into the US would provide Moscow with money to continue the war. Trump told reporters outside the White House on Saturday (Oct 10) that Zelensky "wants to make problems for the world" by continuing to authorise attacks on Russian refineries. Trump added that his Ukrainian counterpart ought to "stop" before suggesting Ukraine should “get a new leader who can make a deal.” Since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 the country has been under martial law, meaning elections are suspended.

Trump criticized Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure. "We told Zelensky, 'You can do whatever you want to Russia, but don't hit the refineries because that's a world problem.' And what does he do? He goes and hits the diesel fuel. He better damn well stop," Trump said. Trump also questioned Zelensky's approach to negotiations with Moscow. "You know what I suggest? I suggest they get a new leader who could make a deal because he could've made many deals and for some reason he never does," Trump said. "I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new President," he added. Trump also repeated his claim that the Russia-Ukraine war would not have started had he been president in 2022. "That war would have never started. There was no reason that that war with Ukraine and Russia started. It started due to incompetence. (Zelensky) lost 30% of your country and you've had over a million people go between the two of them, over 2 million people killed. That's a war that should have never started. And I think it's time for Ukraine to get a new president," Trump said.