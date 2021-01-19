Iran laughs at US' crumbling democracy amid fears of riots during Biden's inauguration

As the US is busy beefing up the security in Washington to make sure no riots break out during the inauguration ceremony of the President-elect Joe Biden, the world is making fun of their crumbling democracy.

Iran's most senior general has taken this opportunity of a "war-like zone" in the US to ridicule the Trump-run country for tits mob mentality and desperate efforts by the military to safeguard the country.

Also read| FBI vets National Guard troops fearing 'insider attack' during Biden inauguration: Report

A few days after the National Guards were deployed in heavy numbers throughout the city, Iran's Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri took a hit at the US saying, "We are at the peak [of our power] today as enemies are collapsing."

Recalling previous statements, promises and claims, he laughed at the ironic situation as the US had, according to the general, hoped to overthrow the Iranian government at on point, but was now struggling to keep its own government running smoothly.

"They wanted the Islamic Republic not to see the 40th anniversary of its revolution, but the building of their own Congress came under siege," Baqeri said. "Their officials voiced concern that their prestige is being spoiled before the eyes of the world, and now the US Armed Forces are on alert … for the swearing-in ceremony of the new president."

WATCH|

Baqeri is the chief of staff for Iran's Armed Forces who laughed at the condition of the US during his speech at a ceremony on Monday.

This statement has come a few days after the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described the Capitol riots as a sign of weakness of the democracy of one of the strongest nations of the world.

"We saw that, unfortunately, the ground is fertile for populism, despite the advances in science and industry," he said.

Recently, on January 09, the Iranian spokesperson had also issued a statement with the message that Iran hopes the incoming US President Joe Biden will reverse the US sanctions on Iran by February 21.