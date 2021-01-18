FBI vets National Guard troops fearing 'insider attack' during Biden inauguration: Report

After the violence at the US Capitol, serious security concerns have gripped Washington with tens of thousands of security personnel from the National Guard and law enforcement agencies descending in Washington for Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20

Watch:

Reports say US defence officials are worried about an insider attack or other threat from service members securing the inauguration.

FBI has been vetting National Guard troops amid fears of "insider attack" reports say even as security has been bolstered in other state capitals as well ahead of Wednesday's presidential inauguration ceremony.

After the FBI warning of armed protests, more than a dozen states have activated National Guard troops to help secure their Capitol buildings. State capitals in battleground states where Trump directed his accusations of voter fraud have been especially on high alert.

A small group of Trump supporters gathered outside the Michigan state capitol in Lansing, four of those protesters carried long rifles. In Columbus, armed protesters from the Boogaloo boys which is an anti-government group had gathered outside the Ohio state capitol.

The building is under high security ahead of US president-elect Joe Biden's inauguration even as several people gathered at South Carolina’s statehouse me carrying American flags. The group included Trump supporters who briefly interacted with another group of demonstrators even as more demonstrations are expected in the lead-up to Biden’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, Mike Pence visited US troops on the final trip as vice-president.